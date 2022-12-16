MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An eagerly anticipated day for the next generation of Mountaineers — and the future of WVU football — is quickly approaching.

The early signing window for Division I football opens Dec. 21, and Gold and Blue Nation will bring you complete coverage of the biggest day of the year in college football recruiting.

Join us Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for the Mountaineer GameDay 2022 Signing Day Special, as we recap the day’s biggest signings and provide insight into WVU’s next recruiting class.

This 30-minute recruiting special will feature exclusive interviews with various guests from the WVU football program, including head coach Neal Brown, who has already compiled a commitment list that ranks in the top 30 in the nation, according to various recruiting publications.

The 2022 Signing Day Special will air live on the following Nexstar stations in West Virginia and Maryland:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown)

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh will also air the recruiting special on Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

In addition, many of these stations will also re-air the special at various times throughout the holiday weekend. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch Mountaineer GameDay in your hometown.

