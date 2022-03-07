The most fun pregame show in West Virginia returns at 7:30 p.m., featuring live coverage from Kansas City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get ready for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship this week with the Gold and Blue Nation crew.

The Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday night when the Mountaineers compete in the first round. We’ll set the stage for you Tuesday with our Mountaineer GameDay Big 12 Tournament Special, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature live coverage from Kansas City, Missouri.

Get pregame thoughts from head coach Bob Huggins, as well as impact players to watch throughout the tournament. Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker will host the special from Morgantown, and Anjelica Trinone will provide live updates from T-Mobile Center. WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker will also shares his keys to success for West Virginia at the conference tournament.

The Mountaineers are the No. 9-seed in the tournament field, but they’ve historically had success at T-Mobile Center. In 2019, Huggins led his No. 10-seed WVU team to the semifinals, knocking off eventual national finalist Texas Tech in the process.

This 30-minute conference tournament special will air Tuesday night on the following Nexstar stations in West Virginia and Maryland:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

The show will also be archived at www.GoldAndBlueNation.com.

Check your local TV listings for more details on the Mountaineer GameDay Big 12 Tournament Special.

Mountaineer GameDay is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and is an exclusive presentation of Learfield. The Gold and Blue Nation team brings you “the most fun pregame show in West Virginia,” featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.