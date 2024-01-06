MGD Hoops Edition is back for Big 12 play!
The Mountaineers open up the conference season with a road trip to third-ranked Houston.
On this episode of Mountaineer Gameday:
- A break down of West Virginia and the Cougars.
- An interview with WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker.
- Josh Eilert’s take on Houston’s physicality, RaeQuan Battle’s impact and more.
- A look across the Big 12 Conference slate and statistical leaders.
- Preview of the WVU women’s basketball team’s Top 25 bout with the Texas Longhorns.
MGD Hoops edition airs every Saturday at 10 a.m. on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield) and at 10:30 a.m. on SportsNet Pittsburgh.