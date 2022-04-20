MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The most fun pregame show in West Virginia returns this weekend for a special edition preview of the 2022 Gold-Blue Game.

Join co-hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker for the Mountaineer GameDay 2022 Spring Game Special, which airs this Saturday at noon on our Nexstar affiliate stations in West Virginia and Maryland.

The MGD Spring Game Special will feature exclusive interviews with head coach Neal Brown and director of athletics Shane Lyons, storylines to follow during the annual spring scrimmage, and the details on the partnership between WVU football and WVU Medicine Children’s, which has generated more than $778,000 since 1984.

Our live coverage from Milan Puskar Stadium will begin roughly one hour before the start of the spring scrimmage, which can be viewed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This year, the Gold-Blue Game will follow a more traditional scrimmage format, with rosters expected to be announced by the team later this week.

The Mountaineer GameDay Spring Game Special will air at noon on the following Nexstar stations:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM (Hagerstown)

Check your local listings for more details on how to watch the Mountaineer GameDay Spring Game Special in your hometown.

As always, Gold and Blue Nation will provide multi-platform coverage of the spring game after it concludes. Watch your Mountaineer Minute Saturday night on any of the above stations for a recap of the day’s best moments, and head to GoldAndBlueNation.com for highlights, photos, interviews and more.

Earlier this month, Mountaineer GameDay was named the Best Locally Produced Television Show in the state by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. Read more details about that award here.

