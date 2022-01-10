Mountaineer GameDay, Hoops Edition: Kansas State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- To control the influx of foreign-based illegal robocalls, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action.

This call to action from Attorney General Morrisey and a coalition of 51 attorneys general would require the FCC to force gateway providers, companies that allow foreign calls into the United States, to take steps to reduce the number of robocalls that enter the U.S.