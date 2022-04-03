Gold and Blue Nation’s Farrell also honored as state’s Best Sports Anchor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer GameDay isn’t just the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia.” On Saturday, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship WVU sports pregame show was named the Best Locally Produced TV Show in the state by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

Mountaineer GameDay airs Saturday mornings during football and basketball season on WBOY, WOWK, WTRF, WVNS, WDVM and AT&T Sports Net Pittsburgh, reaching an estimated audience of nearly 3 million TV homes. The show is produced in partnership with WVU Athletics and is an exclusive presentation of Learfield and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

The award-winning episode aired Sept. 25, 2021, previewing West Virginia’s primetime football matchup with nationally-ranked Oklahoma. The show featured a unique tribute to former WVU coach Bill Stewart’s iconic “Leave No Doubt” speech.

Nick Farrell is the executive producer of Mountaineer GameDay, and he hosts the show with longtime GameDay anchor Amanda Mazey. Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker provide live, on-location reporting each week, and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley provides film analysis during his weekly “Wolf’s Den” segment.

GameDay is produced by Jamie Green and directed by John Maxwell. The winning episode was produced by Rodney Lamp.

Mountaineer GameDay debuted in 2014, while Mountaineer GameDay: Hoops Edition, the basketball version of the pregame show, launched during the 2020-21 WVU men’s basketball campaign.

Farrell was also named Best Sports Anchor Saturday by the WVBA. This is his fourth individual award from the association since 2017.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.