MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer Kids Club (MKC) memberships are now available for the 2023-24 WVU Athletics season. All memberships can be purchased at WVUsports.com/KidsClub.

Each Mountaineer Kids Club member will receive an official 2023-24 MKC t-shirt, personalized ID badge, lanyard, and wristband. The ID Badge can be used to gain free admission to all WVU regular-season home men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and baseball events.

MKC memberships start at only $25 with t-shirt pick up in person at select WVU events throughout the year. There is also a $35 membership option for those who would like their t-shirts delivered by mail with the member package.

Additionally, MKC members will receive a voucher for one free concession item and an exclusive ShopWVU.com discount code for 15% off a single order. A personalized birthday video message from a WVU spirit squad member, special events and a subscription to the monthly newsletter, Musket Mail, is also included.

Anyone who purchases a 2023-24 membership by Monday, Sept. 4, will receive a free ticket to the Family Fun Zone for the WVU Football vs. Duquesne game on Sept. 9, with the option to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate.