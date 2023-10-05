MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will begin the 2023-24 men’s basketball season with a new tip-off event, Mountaineer Madness, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. Fans who enter when gates open will be able to catch the end of WVU’s practice in the Coliseum. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The new tip-off event will feature a live emcee, 3-point contest, dunk contest, live interview with Coach Eilert, post-event autographs, performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team, a scrimmage and much more. Fans will also get to see and interact with the new WVU coaching staff as part of select competitions.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.

Season tickets, mini-packages and tickets for select nonconference games are on sale at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the Coliseum. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.