Mountaineer rifle earns 22 All-America honors

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Lindsey Auld, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Nine from the West Virginia University rifle team earned a combined 22 College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) All-America honors following the 2021 NCAA National Championships

Six Mountaineers each collected three accolades. Senior Sarah Osborn graduates with five CRCA All-America honors after earning three more accolades. Osborn landed on the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team, the CRCA All-America Aggregate Third Team, and the CRCA All-America Smallbore Honorable Mention Team. 

Junior Jared Eddy was named to the CRCA All-America Aggregate First Team. He also was named to the CRCA All-America Smallbore First Team and Air Rifle Second Team. Junior Verena Zaisberger earned CRCA All-America Second Team honors in air rifle and smallbore, while also earning an Honorable Mention on the CRCA All-America Aggregate Team. 

Sophomore Calista Smoyer also landed three All-America honors. Smoyer was named to the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team and Smallbore Honorable Mention Team, as well as the CRCA All-America Aggregate Second Team.  

Freshmen Molly McGhin and Becca Lamb earned their first CRCA All-America accolades as Mountaineers. McGhin was named to the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team, CRCA All-America Smallbore Second Team, and the CRCA All-America Aggregate Honorable Mention Team. Lamb follows with a CRCA All-America Air Rifle Second Team accolade. She also earned CRCA All-America Smallbore and Aggregate Honorable Mention honors.  

Freshman Tal Engler earned her first two career accolades, landing on the CRCA All-America Smallbore Second Team and CRCA All-America Aggregate Honorable Mention Team. 

Additionally, sophomores Akihito Shimizu and Malori Brown both earned a CRCA All-America honor. Shimizu landed on the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team and Brown on the CRCA All-America Smallbore Honorable Mention Team.  

The Mountaineers finished Fourth at the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships, on March 13, with a score of 4704 shot at Converse Hall, in Columbus, Ohio. 

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on TwitterInstagram and Facebook

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories