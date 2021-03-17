Mountaineer rifle earns 22 All-America honors

Nine from the West Virginia University rifle team earned a combined 22 College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) All-America honors following the 2021 NCAA National Championships



Six Mountaineers each collected three accolades. Senior Sarah Osborn graduates with five CRCA All-America honors after earning three more accolades. Osborn landed on the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team, the CRCA All-America Aggregate Third Team, and the CRCA All-America Smallbore Honorable Mention Team.

Junior Jared Eddy was named to the CRCA All-America Aggregate First Team. He also was named to the CRCA All-America Smallbore First Team and Air Rifle Second Team. Junior Verena Zaisberger earned CRCA All-America Second Team honors in air rifle and smallbore, while also earning an Honorable Mention on the CRCA All-America Aggregate Team.

Sophomore Calista Smoyer also landed three All-America honors. Smoyer was named to the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team and Smallbore Honorable Mention Team, as well as the CRCA All-America Aggregate Second Team.

Freshmen Molly McGhin and Becca Lamb earned their first CRCA All-America accolades as Mountaineers. McGhin was named to the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team, CRCA All-America Smallbore Second Team, and the CRCA All-America Aggregate Honorable Mention Team. Lamb follows with a CRCA All-America Air Rifle Second Team accolade. She also earned CRCA All-America Smallbore and Aggregate Honorable Mention honors.

Freshman Tal Engler earned her first two career accolades, landing on the CRCA All-America Smallbore Second Team and CRCA All-America Aggregate Honorable Mention Team.

Additionally, sophomores Akihito Shimizu and Malori Brown both earned a CRCA All-America honor. Shimizu landed on the CRCA All-America Air Rifle First Team and Brown on the CRCA All-America Smallbore Honorable Mention Team.

The Mountaineers finished Fourth at the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships, on March 13, with a score of 4704 shot at Converse Hall, in Columbus, Ohio.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.