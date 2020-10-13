Mountaineer rifle ranks No. 3

The West Virginia University rifle team ranks No. 3 in the first regular-season poll from the College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA).

The CRCA Poll rankings for this week are based off the most recent aggregate score shot by each team, along with the most recent virtual (ranking only) this season. Since WVU has not yet competed, the squad’s rankings were comprised of its top-three scores earned at three different venues last season.

WVU ranked No. 3 in the final CRCA Poll of the 2019-20 season after finishing second at the Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) Championships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountaineers did not compete at the NCAA Championships.

Ole Miss and Kentucky rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, followed by TCU at No. 4 and Akron at No. 5.

Taking the No. 6 spot is Air Force, and Memphis is No. 7. Checking in for the last three spots are Murray State at No. 8, NC State at No. 9 and Nebraska at No. 10.

