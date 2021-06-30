Mountaineer Round-up: Ferrer-vanGinkel heads to Mexico

This past week was another full of Mountaineers making their mark on the professional sports world. This week, another former WVU student-athlete put pen to paper and began her career in the pros, while others kept their careers going.

Here’s what you may have missed, and what to look out for:

Golf

WVU golf’s 2020-21 schedule has officially dropped — and the Mountaineers are hitting all corners of the country.

Sean Covich’s squad tees of the season in September at the Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Farm Golf Club, before coming back home for the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club. From then on, the Mountaineers travel everywhere from Florida to Nevada to South Carolina and Arizona, before finishing the slate at the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas from April 25-27.

Good news for Covich — he has his top golfer coming back in Mark Goetz, and he’s poised to get back to the NCAAs after his historic 2021 season.

“I believe with the roster we have coming back, plus the talented freshmen we have coming in, that we are positioned for a great season,” Covich said. There are no off weeks with this schedule. We must work hard, prepare well and play our best to have a chance in these events. But one of the reasons you come to play at West Virginia, besides competing in the premier conference in college golf, is playing an incredible regular season schedule.”

Elsewhere in Mountaineer Nation

On the court…

Jevon Carter’s Phoenix Suns are just one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals — but he hasn’t seen much time on the court.

His squad now leads the Los Angeles Clippers 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals, but the former WVU guard made his first appearance on the court in Game 3 as the Suns had all but lost the contest at the Staples Center. Carter logged an assist and two minutes — but that’s not what caught people’s attention.

In a familiar sight for WVU fans, Carter was seen after games 2 and 3 putting shots up in front of empty arenas. He was all by himself after Game 2, but teammates Frank Kaminsky and Langston Galloway joined the Maywood, Illinois native after Game 3.

Jevon Carter, Frank Kaminsky and Langston Galloway are running through shooting drills postgame. pic.twitter.com/nbj7fy9cEb — Cody Cunningham (@Cody_Cunningham) June 25, 2021

Game 6 tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN in Los Angeles.

On the diamond…

Alek Manoah has yet to begin his suspension for hitting Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco — so in the meantime, he got another start for Toronto. Ironically, it was against Baltimore, but this time, he left the mound under the power of manager Charlie Montoyo, not the umpire.

Manoah put together his third quality start in the major leagues, tossing 6.0 innings and allowing just one unearned run on four hits. He also fanned six Orioles in the start, while throwing a career-high 97 pitches.

On the pitch…

Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel is headed south of the border after signing a professional contract with Mexico’s Tigres Femenil on Friday. She is the second Mountaineer to sign with the Liga BBVA MX Femenil club, after Vanessa Flores became the first foreign-born Mexican player to join the league for a seven-game stint in 2019.

Ferrer-vanGinkel was selected as an All-Big 12 First Team midfielder after scoring six goals and notching an assist in conference play, adding a pair of assists in the spring non-conference slate.