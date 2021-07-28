Mountaineer Round-up: Goetz finishes at PA Amateur, Ferrer-vanGinkel debuts for Tigres

After the last week’s news cycle, it’s normal to have a spinning and confused head. Between a sudden turn to conference realignment, the start of the Olympics, the upcoming NBA Draft and more, it’s been tough to keep up with the latest across the WVU sports world.

Of course, there is still a new season on the horizon, plus a whole host of new developments across Mountaineer Nation with which to keep up — so here’s what you may have missed, and what to look out for:

Golf

WVU golfer Mark Goetz has continued his strong summer, tying for second place at the Pennsyvlania Amateur Championship at Merion Golf Club on Wednesday.

Goetz got off to a rough start, scoring a 4-over 74 in the first round to put him eight strokes behind the leader. He stormed back in days two and three, shooting 3-under-par for the final two rounds of the three-day event to tie with Penn State’s Patrick Sheehan at 211. John Peters, a high school product and Duke signee, took home the title with a three-day score of 210.

Mark Goetz finishes tied for second at the 108th Pennsylvania Amateur Championshiphttps://t.co/o3Ql21AqMV#HailWV pic.twitter.com/IxI5l7wB7H — WVU Golf (@WVUGolf) July 28, 2021

Goetz will next compete at the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club on Aug. 9.

Rifle

The WVU rifle team released its schedule on Wednesday, setting the stage for its 2020-21 campaign.

This season’s slate features 13 matches, starting with a GARC meeting at Ole Miss. It will culminate in an NCAA Qualifying Match in Morgantown on Feb. 19, followed by the GARC Championships at West Point on Feb. 28.

WVU will look to defend its GARC title after earning its 14th conference tournament championship in 2021.

Look what's here! 🔥



Check out our schedule for the 2021-22 season right here ➡️ https://t.co/FkxrkIWUd0 pic.twitter.com/zHpfBp5gh1 — WVU Rifle (@WVURifle) July 28, 2021

Elsewhere around Mountaineer Nation

On the pitch…

WVU women’s soccer alumnae have been showing out all across the globe — for both club and country.

Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan have manned their typical spots in Canada’s starting XI, helping lift their national team to the Olympic knockout stage in Tokyo. The squad finished second in Group E, earning five points with two draws and a win.

Canada earned its spot in the knockout stage after a 1-1 draw with Great Britain, as Lawrence took a massive run down the left sideline to set up a laser cross to Adriana Leon, putting Canada up by a goal in the 60th minute. Great Britain would later equalize, however, saving the draw.

In Mexico, Stefany Ferrer (Mountaineer fans would know her as Ferrer-vanGinkel) has made her debut for Tigres, stepping onto the pitch for the first time on July 19 against Mazatlán. She nearly scored in her debut, taking the ball in the box and taking a shot that got deflected by a defender. She did, however, give a hockey assist, making a key pass that set up Tigres’s insurance goal in the 2-0 victory.

70'⏱️ | TIG 1⃣ – 0⃣ MAZ ¡Puff! @stefvangi21 estuvo a punto de hacer un golazo pero le sacan el balón ya cuando iba para el fondo.



Síguelo en vivo aquí: 👉 https://t.co/mpAAmGgRWb#EstoEsTigresFemenil 🐯#SiempreContigo 👊 pic.twitter.com/aRLZpzNGJL — Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) July 20, 2021

She made her second appearance on July 28 against León, subbing on in the 80th minute.

On the diamond…

Orioles ace and WVU product John Means made his return to the bump for Baltimore on July 20 against the Rays, getting his first start since June 5 after dealing with an injury. Since his return, he’s gotten two starts, picking up a loss against Tampa Bay before helping Baltimore to a win on July 25 against Washington. In those two games, he’s put together an ERA of 6.94 and a WHIP of 1.16 with four strikeouts in 11.2 innings.

Toronto’s Alek Manoah is still out for the Blue Jays after slipping and falling in the dugout at Sahlen Field, according to manager Charlie Montoyo. Toronto is set to face Kansas City for his return.

Manoah has had a breakout rookie season this year, compiling a 2-1 record with a 2.90 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.