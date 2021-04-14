Mountaineer Round-up: Goetz gets WVU golf a big win at home

The athletics calendar has calmed down a bit as winter sports have officially come to a close — but it is just again ramping up as both spring and fall sports start to get into the crunch time of their respective seasons.

Here’s what you may have missed, and what to look out for in the coming week:

Golf

Last week: Mark Goetz was on fire as the Mountaineers took a victory on their home track, Bridgeport’s Pete Dye Golf Club, over the weekend.

The senior finished the 54-hole competition with a career-low 65 on Sunday, finishing as the only competitor under par for the event. It wasn’t even close, either — Goetz walked off the 18th green 12-under for the event, while Southern Miss’s Brice Wilkinson finished in second at even par.

“Mark had an amazing round today,” coach Sean Covich said. “The rough was like the U.S. Open with really tough conditions. He has been our leader all year. I kept telling him he’s going to win a tournament. To do it at home is pretty special.”

Several other Mountaineers put on some strong individual performances as well. Jackson Davenport finished inside the top 10, marking +5 on the scorecard for the event for a T-8 spot on the leaderboard. Kurtis Grant wasn’t far behind, finishing T-13 with a score of +8.

WVU earned its first victory of the season as a team, topping Southern Miss by 12 strokes. This was West Virginia’s third straight victory at the Mountaineer Invitational.

Next week: The Mountaineers get a couple of weeks off from competition before flying out to Kansas to compete in the Big 12 Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Golf Club on April 26-28.

Rowing

Last week: West Virginia has not competed since its intrasquad Gold-Blue Regatta on April 3, and it hasn’t squared off against another program since its scrimmage against Bucknell on March 27.

This week: Jimmy King’s Mountaineers were slated to get their first official competition on April 17 at Duquesne, but that meet has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes. Instead, King announced that his squad will get the chance to compete against Robert Morris on the following day in Neville Township, Pennsylvania. That event gets started at 10 a.m. at RMU McPhail Boathouse at the RMU Island Sports Center.

Track and Field

Last week: A pair of first-place finishes headlined the Mountaineers’ nine-event performance in the George Mason Invitational on April 11 at George Mason Stadium.

Juniors Myesha Nott and Hayley Jackson were the victors in question. Nott snagged a win in the triple jump, leaping 12.06 meters, while Jackson finished the 800-meter run in 2:08.87 for her victory.

There were plenty of other strong performances over the weekend as well, including a three-way tie for fifth in the pole vault. Sarah Stair, Lydia Modell and Ellie Gardner all jumped 3.53 to tie it up, while Katelyn Caccamo placed 17th at 3.23.

Jo-Lauren Keane added another fifth place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:10.45, while Tessa Constantine finished second in the 400-meter hurdle crossing the line at 1:01.33.

This week: The Mountaineers head to Kentucky to face off in the EKU Twilight at Eastern Kentucky on April 16-17.

Other news around the WVU Athletics

WVU volleyball may have concluded its season, but it is still reeling in some stellar honors for its performance on and off the court in 2020-21.

Briana Lynch, who was a team leader throughout the year, earned a spot on the All-Midwest Region First Team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association this week after finishing the season competing in all 86 sets. She was No. 52 in the country with a .363 hitting efficiency, while adding 1.06 blocks per set.

This was her second postseason honor so far after earning an All-Big 12 first team nod on April 8. She was one of two Mountaineers to earn a conference honor along with Lacey Zerwas, who was a second team selection.

Additionally, nine volleyball players were honored as part of the Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team on Tuesday. Zerwas and Lindsay Proctor both earned 4.00 GPAs and were subsequently named to the first team. They were two of 11 Big 12 volleyball players to earn a 4.00.

Lynch, Alexa Hasting, Kristin Lux, Audrey Adams, Marielena Somoza and Emmy Ogogor also earned first team honors, while Natalie Winter was named to the second team.