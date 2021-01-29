Mountaineer Round-up: Looking ahead to a jam-packed week for Olympic sports

West Virginia University Athletics is in full swing for its winter calendar, and this weekend is a prime example of that as each in-season sport finds itself in competition. Here’s what’s going on this weekend, and what you missed in the lead-up:

Rifle

Current record: 3-0 (1-0 GARC)

Last week: The fourth-ranked Mountaineers took a pair of victories over Ohio State, one in Morgantown on Saturday then another in Columbus on Tuesday. Both of those wins moved WVU to 49-0 all-time over Ohio State.

West Virginia’s Jared Eddy, Becca Lamb, Sarah Osborn, Molly McGhin, Calista Smoyer, Tal Engler, Verena Zaisberger and Malori Brown all occupied spots in the top ten for both meets, while Matt Sanchez snuck in the tenth spot in Columbus. In that road meet, all nine competing Mountaineers ranked in the top ten.

The Mountaineers dominated the smallbore competition, putting all nine competitors in the top nine spots — but coach Jon Hammond wanted to see a little more out of his squad’s performance in the air rifle, in which WVU defeated OSU 2370-2366.

“Air rifle was not as strong. We struggled a little more there today,” Hammond said. “I think we can learn lots of good things from it.”

The victories helped WVU stay at No.l 3 in the national rankings, with TCU (1), Kentucky (2) and Ole Miss (3) as the only squads on top.

This week: The Mountaineers host a big meet on Saturday that features No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 12 Akron and No. 14 Navy. They go right back up against the Rebels on Sunday again in Morgantown.

Swimming and Diving

Current record: 0-1

Last week: WVU swimming and diving has been off for two weeks since competing against Pitt on Jan. 13-14.

This week: The Mountaineers hit the lanes again when they host Notre Dame at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

The two programs competed earlier in the academic year in a November virtual meet, which saw WVU’s sprinters give a strong performance. Emily Haimes earned a win in the 100 freestyle, followed by win for the men in the 50 freestyle and top-five finishes for the women in the same event.

Beyond the fact that this competition is in person this time around, there is some added emotion to this meet as it will serve as WVU’s Senior Day.

“To be able to have a Senior Day for this group of seniors is very special, and I’m excited to share it with them,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “These seniors have been through a lot the past 12 months and have done a great job leading this team.”

The meet began at 3 p.m. ET on Friday and will continue on Saturday at 10 a.m. WVU’s 12 seniors will be honored before the Saturday portion of the meet.

Wrestling

Current record: 4-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Last week: WVU took a spur-of-the-moment trip to Ohio to face Cleveland State on the road, taking an 18-15 win over the Vikings.

The Mountaineers received strong showings from its three ranked wrestlers, who all held onto their spots in the polls. Top-ranked Noah Adams stayed undefeated with a win over Ben Smith in the 197-pound division, while Peyton Hall and Killian Cardinale added victories as well.

In total, WVU came back after being down 15-13 to win 18-15.

This week: The Mountaineers face off against No. 17 Northern Colorado at noon in Morgantown.

Gymnastics

Current record: 0-1 (0-1 Big 12)

Last week: WVU faced off against second-ranked Oklahoma on Friday, taking a 196.100-196.400 loss to the Sooners. Still, Coach Jason Butts was quite happy with his team’s performance, as they held their own with one of the top teams in the country.

“I’m very happy with our first meet,” 10th-year coach Jason Butts said. “We were planning on coming out of the gates a little conservative with what we were putting up after such a long break, but I was really proud of our team. They stepped up. We had some mistakes here and there, but it is the first meet of the year. It’s been a very strange competition and training year for us, but overall, I’m very happy.”

WVU earned wins on the floor and the beam, but fell in the overall competition.

Abbie Pierson and Kiana Lewis were the top scorers with 9.8s each, while Kendra Combs and Esperanza Abarca stood out on the beam with 9.775. Combs also led WVU on the Bars along with Kianna Yancey with 9.775s, and Emily Holmes-Hacker and McKenna Linnen both led WVU with 9.85s on the floor.

This week: WVU hits the road to face Oklahoma in Norman. This time, however, the Sooners slipped a spot in the rankings and will rank No. 3.

“We have four practices before we leave for Norman,” Butts said. “For us, that’s great. Usually, we wouldn’t get a stretch like that. We just have to get back in the gym. We have to work on some handstands. We have to work on some landings. We have some more difficulty that we can put in, and the freshmen have some routines that we can get going. This is a good start, but I would love to see this score jump by at least a half point, if not more, when we are out in Norman.”