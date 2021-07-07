Mountaineer Round-up: Manoah, McBroom leaving mark on pro ball

Mountaineers are all over North America making their marks on the sports world, whether it’s the beginning of their career or the height of it.

Here’s what you may have missed, and what to look out for:

On the court…

The NBA Finals have officially begun, and for the first time since 1976, West Virginia is represented. Jevon Carter and the Phoenix Suns took a 1-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, taking a 118-105 win at home.

Carter did not log any minutes in Game 1, having played sparing minutes throughout the playoffs. If he does see the court, however, he’ll be the first Mountaineer to appear in the NBA Finals since WVU hall of famer Jerome Anderson took home the title in 1976 with the Boston Celtics.

On the diamond…

Alek Manoah has continued his eventful breakout rookie season by breaking a pair of franchise records for the Toronto Blue Jays. After serving his five-game suspension after a scuffle with the Orioles in June, Manoah faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays and logged a pair of lucky sevens — in seven scoreless innings of work, Manoah struck out 10 Rays batters, including seven in a row, a franchise record.

To keep with the theme, Manoah set another record through seven starts — 43 strikeouts through seven MLB starts for a Blue Jays pitcher. So far, he’s compiled a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Down in the minors, first baseman Ryan McBroom of the Omaha Storm Chasers has made his name known by sending 17 homers over the fence so far this season. That leads Triple-A east baseball, and ties for the lead among all Triple-A ballplayers.

McBroom has been playing pro ball since 2014, starting his career in the Blue Jays’ organization before getting traded to the Yankees in 2017, then to the Royals in 2019. He debuted for the Royals that year, and has played 64 games in his major league career, but has spent much of 2021 in the minors with Omaha.

On the pitch…

Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel is down in Mexico embarking on her pro career with Tigres UANL Feminil.

The former star Mountaineer midfielder was introduced along with the club’s other three new additions on social media last week, and since then, she’s been spotted on Tigres’ social media pages training with the squad.

The two-time defending champions begin their campaign against Mazatlan on July 19.