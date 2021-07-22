Mountaineer Round-up: Mountaineers representing in Tokyo

U.S. defender Emily Sonnett, right, kicks the ball away from Canada defender Ashley Lawrence during the first half of a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The XXIII Olympiad is officially underway in Tokyo, and several Mountaineers are in attendance representing their countries (and, of course, West Virginia!) as they vie for a spot on the podium.

This year’s Olympics have gone off in the midst of a busy summer in the sports world, especially for WVU fans. Just this week, schedules for women’s soccer, volleyball and swimming and diving were released, all while the football preseason began at Big 12 Media Days in Texas.

Here’s what you may have missed, and here’s what you should look out for:

Baseball

WVU baseball had a busy week as four Mountaineers were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft — all of them pitchers. The first two selections, Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert, were taken by the San Diego Padres on day two of the draft, and signed their contracts to join the organization earlier this week.

Later on in the draft, fellow hurlers Madison Jeffrey and Adam Tulloch were selected by the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, however they have yet to sign their contracts.

Power-hitting catcher Paul McIntosh went undrafted, but will begin his pro career after signing a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins.

On the flip side of the coin, Randy Mazey will return one hurler after reliever Zach Ottinger announced his intention to return to the program on Twitter.

Elsewhere around Mountaineer Nation

In Tokyo…

Two former WVU women’s soccer stars kicked off their run at Olympic Gold on Wednesday as Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence made the starting lineup for Canada against Japan. Christine Sinclair put Canada up early with a goal in the sixth minute, but Japan’s Mana Iwabuchi tied it up in the closing minutes with a score in the 84th minute.

Both Mountaineer alumnae played all 90 minutes of the match.

On the court…

Jevon Carter and his Phoenix Suns fell short of the NBA Championship as the Milwaukee Bucks took the crown in six games.

Although Carter did not make an appearance in the series, the former Mountaineer guard still made history as the first former WVU player on an NBA Finals team since Jerome Anderson’s Celtics (ironically) beat the Bucks in 1976.

For the playoffs, Carter played in seven contests and averaged 3.1 minutes and 0.9 minutes.

On the diamond…

The Toronto Blue Jays placed Alek Manoah on the 10-day injured list, forcing him to miss out on a start against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The cause? According to manager Charlie Montoyo, Manoah slipped down the dugout stairs at Sahlen Stadium on a rainy day.

Manoah has been one of the strongest additions to the Blue Jays from the minors this season, putting together a 2.90 ERA and a 1.066 WHIP in 40.1 innings of work.

Out in Kansas City, Ryan McBroom got his call back up to the big leagues for a two-game stint with the Royals, taking two at-bats against the Milwaukee Brewers and logging a hit. He was sent back down on Thursday, but he’s been slugging with the Omaha Storm Chasers in Triple-A East — he is currently second in the league with 18 homers, while maintaining an .879 OPS.