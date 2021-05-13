Mountaineer Round-up: Rowing, T&F prep for Big 12s while Goetz heads to NCAA

Moving trucks fill the streets of Morgantown as students wrap up their exams for the spring semester — which means it is time to look towards the postseason in the Mountaineer athletic calendar.

Here’s what you might have missed, and what to look out for:

Rowing

Last week: The Mountaineers took the week off from competition, instead using the time to recognize the team’s award winners for the 2020-21 season, most of which are selected by the team members themselves.

Junior Emma Toy headlined this year’s winners, earning the squad’s MVP award, as well as the Flame Award, which recognizes consistent work ethic and positive conduct as a role model.

This week: WVU heads out to Austin, Texas for the Big 12 Championship, which begins on May 16 at Lake Waker E. Long.

Golf

Last week: Mark Goetz and the Mountaineers had concluded their season, while Goetz prepared for the NCAA Regional in Indiana.

This week: Goetz tees off at the Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana as the first-ever Mountaineer to qualify for the NCAA Regional as an individual. He enters the competition as the region’s 4-seed, and will begin on Monday, May 17 at 10:34.

Track and Field

Last week: The Mountaineers finished with eight wins out of nine events at the WVU Last Chance Meet, which was held at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.

Taking wins in this meet were Sarah Stair (pole vault), Sada Wright (discus), Emily Oiler (400-meter dash), Macey Crawford (400-meter hurdles), Lilly McMullen (200-meter dash), Hayley Jackson (800-meter run), Candace Archer (1,500-meter run) and Antigone Archer (3,000-meter run).

Lydia Moell and Katelyn Caccamo added strong performances as well, notching second- and fourth-place finises in the pole vault.

This week: The postseason officially begins for Sean Cleary’s squad as the Mountaineers get set for the Big 12 Track and Field Championships. Kansas State hosts this year’s championships, and they will take place from May 14-16.