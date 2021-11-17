Mountaineer swimming and diving set to host WVU invitational

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the WVU Invitational for the second time from Nov. 18-20, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Competition begins on Thursday, Nov. 18, with preliminary action set for 10 a.m. ET and finals set for 6 p.m. Prelims will continue at 10 a.m., on Friday and Saturday, with finals action scheduled for 6 p.m., on Friday and 5 p.m., on Saturday.

Live results from the WVU Invitational are available at WVUsports.com/swim, as well as on the Meet Mobile. Diving results also will be available throughout the weekend on DiveMeets.com.

“The team has put in a really strong fall of training and they are ready to compete,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “This weekend is an opportunity to see where we are as teams and individuals as we move into the second half of our season.”

The Mountaineers welcome seven swimming and diving programs to Morgantown this weekend, including Colgate, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure, Villanova and William & Mary. Diving teams from Toledo and Bowling Green will be in attendance.

Thursday’s action features the 200 freestyle relay, 500 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free and 400 medley relay. Friday continues with the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 800 free relay. Action concludes on Saturday with the 200 back, 100 free, 1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and 400 free relay.

Competition from the diving well begins with the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter prelims at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, with finals in the respective events starting at 6:15 p.m. On Friday, the men will compete on 3-meter and the women will participate on 1-meter, with prelims beginning at 12:30 p.m., and finals commencing at 6:15 p.m., following the conclusion of the first swimming relays.

Diving action concludes on Saturday, as the men and women move to platform. Prelims are tabbed for 12:30 p.m., and finals will take place at 5 p.m.

The Mountaineers last competed when they hosted the Penn State men’s and women’s squads for a dual-meet weekend, from Oct. 15-16, where both teams fell to the Nittany Lions. The women kicked off competition on Friday collecting four wins, while the men concluded the meet on Saturday tallying a total of five wins against PSU.

Freshman diver, Sarah Krusinski, finished first in the women’s 1-meter securing her first collegiate victory and an NCAA Zones-qualifying score of 269.85. On springboard, the Mountaineer men captured the top two spots on 3-meter as senior Nick Cover took first (299.03), followed by junior Owen Johns (287.33) in second. Cover also secured an NCAA Zones-qualifying score of 300.83 on platform.

On the swimming side of things, senior David Dixon led the way for the men’s team notching two individual victories and two season best times, including the 200 butterfly (1:46.96) and the 200 IM (1:52.69). Harna Minezawa captured the Mountaineer women’s first victory on Friday evening, leading the 1-2-3-4 finish in the 100 fly (58.42). WVU’s momentum continued as West Virginia swept the 200 IM, led by junior Jacqueline McCutchan (2:09.35). Freshman Emily Knorr collected her fourth individual win of the season as she took the 1000 free (10:19.87).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.