Mountaineer wrestling holds steady in national rankings

Following their performances at the Cowboy Challenge on Feb. 14, four members of the West Virginia University wrestling team remain in the national rankings, as announced by several publications on Wednesday.

Redshirt junior Noah Adams, a native of Coal City, West Virginia, is WVU’s highest ranked wrestler, as he comes in at No. 7 via Intermat and FloWrestling’s latest polls. The 197-pound grappler also checks in at No. 9 by The Open Mat. Adams split his matches at the Cowboy Challenge last weekend, as he suffered a 6-4 setback to No. 12 Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming in the 197-pound finals. He is 10-2 on the year and 3-2 against ranked opponents.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, moves up one spot in FloWrestling’s Top-25 Poll, as he ranks No. 12 at 133 pounds. He also checks in at No. 19 by The Open Mat and No. 20 by Intermat. Sullivan led the Mountaineers with a 2-1 mark last weekend, advancing to the finals in his respective weight bracket. His lone loss of the day came against No. 1 Daton Fix of Oklahoma State. Sullivan holds a 7-2 overall record and is 4-0 in dual matches.

Freshman Peyton Hall ranks No. 22 by The Open Mat and No. 23 by FloWrestling. The Chester, West Virginia, native earned a runner-up finish in the 165-pound division at the Cowboy Challenge, scoring a third-period pin over Missouri’s Martell Boone before dropping a 14-2 major decision to No. 4 Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State in the final round of competition. Hall is tied with Adams for the team lead in wins with 10. He also is 3-2 against ranked foes.

Despite not competing in Stillwater, Oklahoma, last weekend, redshirt junior Killian Cardinale sits at No. 25 by The Open Mat at 125 pounds. The Bristow, Virginia, native looks to return to the mat on Friday in the Mountaineers’ regular season finale. He is currently on a five-match win streak and sits at 7-3 on the year.

As a team, the Mountaineers rank No. 22 in Intermat’s Dual Meet Rankings for the second consecutive week.

West Virginia (7-3, 3-2) caps its regular season at home on Friday, Feb. 19, with a match against No. 13 Iowa State (9-3, 4-1). Start time against the Cyclones is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday is Senior Night, and WVU will celebrate the careers of its senior class before the first bout begins: Hunter DeLong, Seth Hogue, Sean Mullican, Luke Sorboro and Joey Thomas. Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 2,800 spectators.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on match day. Additionally, Friday’s action will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform, with Tony Onorato and Eric Little on the call.

