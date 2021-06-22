Mountaineers again earn spring CSCAA recognition

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team for their academic success during the 2021 spring semester.

The women’s team earned the honor for the 27th consecutive semester after recording a cumulative grade-point average of 3.56. The men earned a team GPA of 3.46 to collect the honor for the eighth consecutive semester and the ninth time in the last ten semesters.

“Coach Riggs consistently produces winners in the pool and classroom and this year is no exception,” noted CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart said. “These are some of the best ambassadors of West Virginia and Athletic Director (Shane) Lyons, President (Gordon) Gee, and Dr. Maria Kolar (Faculty Athletic Representative) can and should be proud of these 59 men & women.”

“This recognition reflects both teams’ hard work and commitment to their academics,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “They’ve accepted every challenge handed to them this past year, and we’re proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.”

In addition to the Mountaineers, every Big 12 swimming and diving program was named a Scholar All-America Team by the CSCAA. TCU and Texas earned the honor on the men’s and women’s sides, while Iowa State and Kansas received the recognition on the women’s list.

The award, presented twice a year, recognizes college swimming and diving teams who achieved a cumulative semester GPA of 3.0 or higher. In all, 721 programs from 426 schools were named to the Scholar All-America list for the 2021 spring semester.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. Its mission is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

The CSCAA will announce its individual Scholar All-America selections next week.

