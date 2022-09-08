The West Virginia University baseball team’s 2022 fall schedule has been announced, featuring a pair of home exhibition games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers open fall action on Friday, Sept. 16, against in-state foe Marshall at home. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

From there, WVU takes on international competition by playing host to the Toronto Mets on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m., in Morgantown. Admission to both fall contests is free and all seats are general admission.

West Virginia caps its fall slate on Friday, Oct. 28, on the road against Maryland in College Park. First pitch at Bob ‘Turtle’ Smith Stadium is to be determined.

The Mountaineers’ fall roster features 42 players, including 20 who were a part of the squad’s 33-22 campaign last spring. WVU won 14 games in Big 12 Conference play, the most since joining the league in 2013.

WVU welcomes back four players who earned All-Big 12 recognition last season. Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Noah Short, junior left-hander Ben Hampton and sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt all were placed on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list, while sophomore right-hander Chris Sleeper joined Wetherholt on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

