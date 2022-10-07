The West Virginia University volleyball team wraps up a two-match homestand against No. 17 Baylor at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 8. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

All home, Big 12 matches will be streamed on Big 12 Now. Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s match can be found on WVUsports.com.

Saturday’s match is the annual Pink Match at the WVU Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to wear pink, and the first 150 fans will receive a free scrunchie as part of the promotion. The Mountaineers also are giving away free pink buttons to fans. Additionally, fans can pick up the official WVU Athletics Pink t-shirt at the Gold Gate.

This match marks the 24th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (6-10, 0-4 Big 12) and the Bears (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), with the series beginning in 1986. BU leads the all-time series, 20-3. WVU’s last win over the Bears came on November 22, 2014, when the Mountaineers finished off the season sweep for the 2014 campaign.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell comes into the match leading WVU in kills (186). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (126) and service aces (17).

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller concludes the homestand leading the Mountaineers in service aces (18), while she is second on the team in kills (179).

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (447) and also is third in service aces (15).

Junior libero Skye Stokes leads the team in digs (194) and holds the 2022 Big 12 single-match season high in digs with 31 digs against Texas Tech on Sept. 24, 2022.

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.47) and is third in service aces per set (1.53) and opponent assists per set (10.71).