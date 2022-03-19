The West Virginia University tennis team continues its homestand and Big 12 Conference play as No. 26 Baylor travels to Morgantown on Sunday, March 20. First serve against the Bears is set for 11 a.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy.

“We are looking forward to hosting Baylor in Morgantown tomorrow,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “It’s another great opportunity for our team. We’re looking to making progress through the Big 12 season, create a name for our program, and continue to put the conference on notice.”

The Mountaineers (7-8, 0-1 Big 12) and the Bears (12-4, 3-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the 10th time since joining the Big 12. West Virginia is seeking its first win over Baylor. A season ago, BU defeated WVU, 7-0, on March 14, in Waco.

The Bears are currently ranked No. 26 nationally and has won their last six matches, dating back to Feb. 27. Baylor’s only losses come from UCF (4-0), No. 6 Texas (4-2), USC (4-3) at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend and BYU (4-3) at the Bella the Ball Collegiate Invitational.

West Virginia opened Big 12 Conference play on Friday, March 18, as the Mountaineers fell, 7-0, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts, in Morgantown.

