Mountaineers enter first open week eyeing improvement

A lot of college football coaches say their teams make their biggest improvements between games one and two.

West Virginia will have an extra week this season between its first and second contests, but head coach Neal Brown wants his team to continue building during its first open week of 2020.

“We’ve got to continue to improve as we go into our Big 12 opener,” Brown said.

This open week comes after the Mountaineers began the season with a 56-10 rout of Eastern Kentucky, a game which featured positive signs from the team’s rushing attack and superb debut outings from linebacker Tony Fields and defensive back Alonzo Addae.

But the second-year head coach said this open week will look a bit different than those in previous seasons.

“This is a week that’s not like a typical bye week,” Brown said. “We’ve got to continue to make improvement. We’re not gonna spend as much time in the facility, but we’re gonna have more camp style practices than bye week style practices. Lot of good on good work this week.”

While the WVU ground game showed promise by racking up more than 300 yards against EKU, Brown said he wants to see more from the passing game. He thought the timing in the passing game was just “OK” against the Colonels.

“I don’t think the execution of the pass game was, as a coach, where you want it to be, but I don’t think it was poor either,” Brown said. “Accuracy wise, if you look at our percentage, it was a high percentage. I think we can place the ball in some better spots.”

The Mountaineers resumed practice Tuesday.

“We will continue to get better, and that’s why I think this week is important,” Brown said. “That’s what I told our team yesterday. We didn’t practice yesterday, we will practice today, and this has to be a week where we get better.”

West Virginia’s conference opener is coming up Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys play their first game Saturday against Tulsa.