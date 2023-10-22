MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The three Mountaineers representing the West Virginia University tennis team at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Regional in Lynchburg, Virginia, finished competition on Sunday.

The three Mountaineers who competed for WVU included senior Momoko Nagato, junior Michaela Kucharova, and redshirt sophomore Maja Dodik.

The tournament began with Kucharova competing in the qualifying rounds of the singles tournament. Kucharova won both matches in qualifying on Oct. 19, to qualify for the main draw.

In the main draw of the singles bracket, Nagato and Dodik lost their respective matches to fall into the consolation bracket. Kucharova won her first match in the main draw before losing in the second round.

The pairing of Kucharova and Nagato found success in the main draw of the doubles bracket, advancing as far as the quarterfinals before falling to James Madison’s Cate Broerman and Hope Moulin.

Singles Results Day 1 (Thursday, Oct. 19)

Kucharova (WVU) def. Emi Shivkumar (Loyola (Maryland)), 6-2, 6-1

Kucharova (WVU) def. Selah Stibbins (Howard), 7-5, 6-2

Doubles Result Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 20)

Kucharova/Nagato (WVU) def. Andrea Campodonico/Claire Le Du (Richmond), 8-5

Singles Results Day 2 (Friday, Oct. 20)

Sara Ziodato (Virginia) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-4, 6-3

Sofia Chekhlystova (Penn State) def. Dodik (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

Kucharova (WVU) def. Laura Ruiz (Norfolk State), 6-0, 6-4

Doubles Result Day 2 (Saturday, Oct. 21)

Kucharova/Nagato (WVU) def. Gabriela Giraldo/Madison Lee (George Washington), 8-4

Singles Results Day 3 (Saturday, Oct. 21)

Maria Juliana Parra Romero (Liberty) def. Kucharova (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

Nagato (WVU) def. Ela Platenikova (Maryland), 6-4, 6-4 (Consolation Bracket)

Dodik (WVU) def. Katie Ro-Garofolo (Georgetown), 6-1, 6-4 (Consolation Bracket)

Doubles Result Day 3 (Sunday, Oct. 22)

Cate Broerman/Hope Moulin (James Madison) def. Kucharova/Nagato (WVU), 8-7 (5)

West Virginia will compete in the Big 12 Individual Championships in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 10-13.