Mountaineers Finish Opening Night of Big 12 Indoors

The West Virginia University track and field team began competition at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship, on Friday night, in Lubbock, Texas.



The Mountaineers earned a first-place finish in the women’s distance medley relay, as the team of junior Hayley Jackson, junior Tessa Constantine, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and freshman Jo-Lauren Keane crossed the finish line in a time of 11:21.35.



WVU saw eight participants compete in event finals on the opening night of the two-day championship meet.



Sophomore Erica Hegele opened the meet for WVU in the women’s pentathlon. She earned a 10th-place finish in the event, earning 3,199 points. She placed ninth in the 60-meter hurdle competition (9.32 meters), 11th in high jump (1.43 meters), sixth in shot put (10.72 meters), 10th in long jump (4.93 meters) and seventh in the 1000-meter race (2:29.90).

Junior Sada Wright competed in the women’s weight throw, recording a mark of 17.55 meters for 11th place.



Later on, WVU saw junior Mikenna Vanderheyden place fifth in the Women’s 1000-meter race, earning a time of 2:52.73. Freshman Jo-Lauren Keane made her Big 12 Championship debut finishing in eighth place in the Women’s 800-meter race with a time of 2:11.87.



From there, redshirt senior Antigone Archer took 10th place in the women’s 5,000 meters. Archer finished in a time of 17:54.36.



Competition concludes on Saturday and live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Live results for the meet are available at PFFtiming.com.