After taking two of three on the road against Kansas State in its Big 12 opening series, the West Virginia baseball team returns to the Mountain State for a midweek matchup with Marshall in Charleston. First pitch from GoMart Ballpark on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio at 100.9 Jack FM or on the Varsity Network app with Andrew Caridi on the call.

Against Kansas State this past weekend, the Mountaineers took game one on Friday, 8-3, and the rubber game on Sunday, 10-6 while the Wildcats won on Saturday, 7-1. WVU became the first team in the Big 12 in 11 attempts this season to win a conference series on the road and currently sit at 21-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

Redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely made history on Friday night as he hit for the cycle, becoming the first Mountaineer since 2014 and just the fourth in the 128 seasons of WVU baseball. He was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week after his history-making performance and hitting .528 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and five RBI while also adding a stolen base in four games.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt continued his superb season over the weekend and is now hitting .462 on the season with an NCAA-leading 54 hits. He also leads the Big 12 in stolen bases with 24 and is the toughest player in the conference to strike out at 10.6 at-bats per punchout. Last week, Wetherholt was named the top second baseman in the country by D1Baseball and on Tuesday, he earned Midseason First-Team All-America Honors from Perfect Game.

Sophomore Grant Hussey also had a big weekend against the Wildcats as he hit .417 with two home runs and two doubles.

Freshman Gavin Van Kempen will get the start for West Virginia against the Thundering Herd on Wednesday. In four appearances this season, including three starts, he is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.

The Mountaineers will be looking for their sixth straight win over their in-state rival after defeating Marshall, 9-7, last Tuesday in Morgantown. All-time, WVU is 53-25 against the Herd.

Marshall enters the game with an 13-12 record after taking two of three at ULM over the weekend. Greg Beals, in his first season at Marshall, has a career record of 602-502-1 with stops at Ball State and Ohio State.

Gio Ferraro leads Marshall with a .333 batting average and four home runs while Owen Ayers also has four home runs and a team-high 21 RBI.

Tuesday’s scheduled starter Chad Heiner is 1-1 this season in 10 appearances, including a start last week against WVU. He has a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15.2 innings on the mound this season.