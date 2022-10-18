The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com. The match also can be seen live on ESPN+.

Wednesday marks the 10th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (4-6-3, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) and Dukes (5-6-2, 1-2-1 Sun Belt) but the first since 2015. In all, JMU holds a 6-3 advantage in the series, including 5-0 in Harrisonburg.

In the two schools’ last matchup, WVU downed the Dukes, 6-2, on Sept. 11, 2015, in Morgantown.

Last time out, the Mountaineers played No. 2 Kentucky to a thrilling, 3-3 draw on Oct. 15, at home. West Virginia trailed, 2-0, after 12 minutes but rallied for three straight goals to take a brief lead. However, UK tallied the final goal of the night to secure the draw.

Fifth-year senior forward Adam Burchell scored for WVU in the 24th minute, before redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers found the back of the net in the 61st and 78th minutes, becoming the third Mountaineer to score a brace in a match this season.

Following the performance, Dromers was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Kentucky outshot WVU, 17-11, in the match, including 7-6 in shots on goal. The result helped the Mountaineers remain unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

West Virginia has scored 10 goals in its last three matches. This comes after the club scored 10 goals in its first 10 matches of the season. Dromers leads the team with four tallies on the year.

Defensively, WVU has recorded three clean sheets against conference foes this fall. The squad has five total shutouts this season.

Junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee leads WVU with 18 saves this season. However, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire has tallied four saves in the last three matches, including a career-high three in the Kentucky match.

Coach Dan Stratford is 22-12-10 with the Mountaineers in three seasons, as well as 83-16-15 overall as a head coach.

James Madison is led by fifth-year coach Paul Zazenski, who is 47-24-12 with the Dukes. JMU has gone to the NCAA Tournament in three of four seasons under him.

In its most recent match, JMU won its first Sun Belt fixture with a 3-0 victory at Georgia Southern on Oct. 14. Cameron Arnold leads the team with four goals and nine total points, while Kevin Larsson’s third assists rank No. 1 on the squad.

In goal, JMU’s Sebastian Conlon’s 43 saves are good for No. 2 in the Sun Belt. For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.