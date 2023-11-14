MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team earned the No. 1 ranking in the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll for the fifth straight poll, the organization announced.

The Mountaineers are a perfect 9-0 on the season including a 3-0 mark in the Great American Rifle Conference. All nine of the Mountaineers’ wins this season have come over teams ranked inside the top 11 of the poll.

WVU holds the top aggregate (4743.0) and smallbore (2361.8) average in the nation. West Virginia’s average of 2381.1 in air rifle is second behind TCU.

No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Georgia Southern, No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 Alaska Fairbanks follow behind and round out the top five. Joining WVU and Kentucky in the poll from the GARC are No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 8 Memphis, No. 11 Navy, No. 14 Akron and No. 15 Army.

Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker leads the nation in aggregate (1189.2) and smallbore (593) average. The Sarasota, Florida native also ranks fourth in air rifle at 596.2.

West Virginia closed out the fall schedule this past weekend with the WVU Fall Classic. The Mountaineers return to competition on Saturday, Jan. 20, when they host Army at the WVU Rifle Range in Morgantown.