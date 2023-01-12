MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams officially kick-off the new year on Jan. 13-14, with a two-day dual meet against Pitt.

On Friday, the men’s and women’s diving teams square off against the Panther divers at the Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. On Saturday, diving will conclude at 10:30 a.m., before swimming competition begins at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s diving action will not be streamed, while the swimming portion on Saturday will be available at ACC Network Extra for the men and women’s meet. Results from the competition can be found at WVUsports.com following the conclusion of each session.

The WVU-Pitt meet in 2022 was cancelled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. West Virginia’s last meeting with Pitt was in 2021, where the Mountaineers were handed a pair of losses by the Panthers, as the women fell, 173-127, and the men were defeated by a score of 193-107. Then-senior David Dixon, senior Harna Minezawa, and then-senior Ally VanNetta paced their respective teams, each collecting a pair of victories against rival Pitt.

The Mountaineers’ first taste of competition in 2022-23 was on Oct. 14-15, at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games, where the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams cruised to victory for a combined score of 3,112.5. The squad also had dual meets against Cincinnati on Oct. 21-22, at Penn State on Nov. 5, and hosted the WVU Invite in Morgantown from Nov. 17-19.

Coach Vic Riggs is in his 15th season at the helm of the WVU men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs.

The Panthers have had a strong start to their season with the men’s team picking up wins against Penn State on Oct. 21-22, and George Washington on Nov. 19 in dual meet action. The women picked up their first win of the season over Boston College on Nov. 5.

