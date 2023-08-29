MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia cross country team begins the season ranked second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2023 NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country Preseason Regional Rankings as released on Tuesday, Aug. 29 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).



This marks the third year that the Mountaineers have been named second in the region, which is the highest ranking in program history.



Georgetown picked up the first-place ranking, making it the third year straight that the Hoyas and Mountaineers return as the top favorites for the projected automatic bid to the NCAA Cross Country Championships. The top five is rounded out by Penn, Penn State and Princeton.



“Early season rankings are fun to look at but, in the end are just a look into the programs recent history and success,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “We lost one of our very best senior classes, yet we recruited well. Time will tell how strong this team is and what our ultimate potential may be,” Cleary added. “For now, we will enjoy this overview of our program and work daily to reach our potential.”



In 2022, the squad was either ranked or receiving votes every week within the national rankings, and finished the season ranked 27th overall.