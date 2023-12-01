MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 5 West Virginia University men’s soccer team is set to host Loyola Marymount at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 2 p.m.

The game is sold out to the general public with students still able to get in for free with a WVU student I.D. The stadium gates open at 1 p.m. on game day.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will have the call of Saturday’s contest on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at ncaa.com.

The Mountaineers advanced to the quarterfinal round after defeating Vermont, 2-1, on Nov. 25. Junior Max Broughton scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute while senior Yutaro Tsukada found the back of the net for the sixth time in the last six games. Junior Frederik Jorgensen and sophomore Marcus Caldeira each collected assists.

Senior Jackson Lee made seven saves in net, the most he has had in his two-year stint with WVU, and the most for a Mountaineers goalkeeper since 2018.

Overall, Caldeira leads the team with 12 goals while Tsukada has a team-high 31 points and nine assists. Senior Sergio Ors Navarro has seven goals for WVU while senior Luke McCormick has found the back of the net six times this year. Broughton has two goals while five other players have one goal for the Mountaineers.

Lee, Tsukada, Caldeira, McCormick and Jorgensen all earned All-Sun Belt honors this season.

The Mountaineers picked up their 16th win of the season against Vermont to set a new program record. The previous record of 15 was set in 2006 when the current coaching staff of Dan Stratford, Andy Wright, and Nick Noble suited up for WVU.

Loyola Marymount is led by second-year head coach Kyle Schmid, who is 19-10-9 during his time in Los Angeles. The Lions are 10-4-6 this season and have defeated UC Irvine, No. 13 UCLA, and James Madison to advance to the quarterfinals.

Tyger Smalls leads the team with seven goals and is tied for the team lead in points (15) with Ryan Kingsford. Goalkeeper Massimo Oedekoven Pomponi has a .825 save percentage.