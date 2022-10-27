West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 baseball schedule.

The Mountaineers’ 56-game slate features 29 meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 24 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. In all, WVU will take on 12 squads who reached the postseason last spring, including three Regional hosts and a national finalist.

West Virginia begins its 131st year of baseball with a three-game series at Georgia Southern from Feb. 17-19, in Statesboro, Georgia. From there, the club’s first midweek of the season is at Maryland on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in College Park.

The Mountaineers embark on a trip to Arizona for a weekend series from Feb. 24-26, in Tucson, before they conclude the trip with an exhibition matchup with MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, Feb. 27, in Scottsdale. It marks the second time the Mountaineers will take on the NL West club since 2017.

A three-game, weekend series in Virginia has the Mountaineers taking on three opponents in three days. On Friday, March 3, WVU battles William & Mary in Williamsburg, before it takes on VCU (Saturday, March 4) and Richmond (Sunday, March 5) to close the weekend in Richmond.

The 2023 home opener takes place on Wednesday, March 8, against Canisius. It begins a four-game homestand for the Mountaineers, who also welcome in Minnesota from March 10-12.

After that, West Virginia plays five in a row in the state of North Carolina, beginning with a two-game, midweek series at Appalachian State from March 14-15, in Boone. The trip concludes with three games at UNC Greensboro from March 17-19.

Back at home for six more, WVU plays host to Hofstra for two games on March 21-22, before it takes on Xavier for a weekend series from March 24-26. The homestand finishes up on Tuesday, March 28, with a game against Marshall.

Big 12 action commences at Kansas State from March 31-April 2, in Manhattan. After a midweek against Marshall on Wednesday, April 5, in Charleston, West Virginia, the Mountaineers return to league play with Kansas from April 7-9, at home.

WVU plays the next five on the road, beginning with a trip to Penn State on Tuesday, April 11, in University Park, Pennsylvania. That leads into a weekend series at Oklahoma State from April 14-16, in Stillwater, before the Mountaineers meet Pitt on Wednesday, April 19.

TCU comes to Morgantown from April 21-23, which will be followed by a home, midweek matchup with Penn State on Tuesday, April 25. The Mountaineers finish April in Waco, Texas, with three games at Baylor from April 28-30.

The regular season’s final month begins at home against Pitt on Wednesday, May 3, before Oklahoma, the NCAA National Runner-Up, comes to The Mon from May 5-7. Another trip to Pittsburgh to take on the rival Panthers is set for Wednesday, May 10, before the slate concludes with a three-game, home series against Texas Tech (May 12-14) and at Texas (May 18-20) in Austin.

The 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the second straight season. The action gets underway on May 24, and continues through May 28.

Season-ticket and mini-package information for the 2023 campaign will be announced at a later date. For updated dates and times, which are subject to change, log onto WVUsports.com.

The 2023 season gets underway with the WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner, presented by Pad2Pad Logistics and Consulting, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Morgantown Event Center. To reserve your table or tickets to the event, register online at WVUMAC.com/Events. All proceeds support the WVU baseball team.