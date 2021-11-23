Carey’s Mountaineers remain No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Kirsten “KK” Deans takes the ball up the court for WVU women’s basketball in 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team remained at No. 22 in the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, which was announced Monday.

WVU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) received 128 points this week to rank 22nd and is one of four Big 12 Conference teams featured in the latest rankings.

Baylor (3-1) received 564 points and continued to rank No. 6 this week, while Iowa State (4-0) moved up one spot from last week and received 392 points to rank 13th. Texas (3-1) dropped two spots in the latest rankings to No. 14 and garnered 339 points.

No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Connecticut, No. 4 Indiana and No. 5 NC State made up this week’s top five.

West Virginia embarks on its first road trip of the season, as the team travels to St. Petersburg, Florida, from Nov. 25-27, to compete in the 2021 St. Pete Showcase. WVU begins tournament action on Thursday, Nov. 25, from Eckerd College, against Purdue before playing the winner of Florida State-BYU on Saturday, Nov. 27. Thursday’s contest against the Boilermakers begins at 5 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s game is scheduled for 11 a.m., or 1 p.m. Both contests will be broadcast on FloHoops.