MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3 West Virginia University men’s soccer team is back at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday to take on James Madison at 4 p.m. It is the second game of a WVU soccer doubleheader as the women’s team takes on Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.

Sunday’s game will be Youth Day and Mountaineers Kids Club Day. There will be face painting, balloon animals, and inflatables available for kids as well as post-match autographs and the opportunity to take penalty kicks against the Mountaineer. Mini Soccer Balls will also be given away to the first 400 fans in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 12 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will have the call of Sunday’s contest on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia enters the game with an unbeaten record of 8-0-3 this season after drawing with Loyola Maryland, 1-1, on Wednesday to wrap up the non-conference season. It is the first time the Mountaineers have gone unbeaten in non-conference play in a fall season and also sets a new program record for longest unbeaten streak to begin a season, surpassing the record of 10 that WVU set in 2021.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira leads the team and is eighth in the country with eight goals while senior Yutaro Tsukada is fifth in the country with seven assists. Senior Jackson Lee is second in the country with six shutouts in goal.

James Madison is led by sixth-year head coach Paul Zazenski, who is 54-29-17 during his time in Harrisonburg. The Dukes are 4-3-3 this season and were ranked as high as No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches poll on September 5.

Clay Obara leads the team with five goals and 11 points this season while Yanis Lelin, Evan Southern, and Luca Nikolai all have three assists to lead the squad. Sebastian Conlon has started every game in goal and has a 1.33 goals-against average and a .717 save percentage.