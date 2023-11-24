MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 5 West Virginia University men’s soccer team continues its NCAA Tournament run with a third-round matchup against Vermont on Saturday. Kickoff from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 3 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will have the call of Saturday’s contest on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at ncaa.com.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 1-0 victory over Louisville in the second round on Sunday which improved WVU to 15-2-4 on the season, matching a program record for wins originally set in 2006. Senior Yutaro Tsukada scored the game-winner against the Cardinals, his 10th goal of the season.

Tsukada leads the Mountaineers with 29 points with nine assists to go along with his 10 goals. Sophomore Marcus Caldeira leads WVU with 12 goals while seniors Sergio Ors Navarro (7) and Luke McCormick (6) have also found the back of the net multiple times for the Mountaineers this season.

Senior Jackson Lee has made 50 saves while playing every minute for the Mountaineers in goal this year while allowing just 0.952 goals per game.

Lee, Tsukada, Caldeira, McCormick and junior Frederik Jorgensen all earned All-Sun Belt honors this season.

Vermont is led by seventh-year head coach Rob Dow, who is 79-37-10 during his time in Burlington. The Catamounts are 13-5-2 this season and advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Rider, 3-1, in the first round, and No. 12 UCF, 3-2, in overtime in the round of 32.

Yaniv Bazini leads Vermont with 11 goals while Nick Lockermann has a team-high seven assists. Owen Jack has made 52 saves and has a .765 save percentage in goal.