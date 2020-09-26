Mountaineers suffer extra time setback in Stillwater

It took all of 110 minutes to determine the winner in a clash between No. 4 WVU women’s soccer and No. 6 Oklahoma State, and for the second year in a row, the Cowgirls got the best of the Mountaineers. 

A golden goal by Oklahoma State’s Olivia Dowell with 0:26 remaining the second period of extra time clinched a 2-1 victory for the Cowgirls in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

After a scoreless first half, Oklahoma State forward Gabriella Coleman scored a counter attack goal off an assist from Hannah Webb. Coleman’s strike was placed perfectly into the side netting past WVU goalkeeper Maddie Murphy, putting the Cowboys in front 1-0 early in the second half. 

But with about 15 minutes left in regulation, WVU equalized on a free kick by midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel. Her shot from about 25 yards away hit the crossbar, popped up and then snuck past Oklahoma State keeper Emily Plotz and into the net, tying the score at 1-1. 

Both teams had multiple scoring chances during the two periods of sudden victory extra time, but Dowell’s strike served as the winner, allowing the Cowgirls (3-0) to remain unbeaten.

WVU (2-1) will return home Friday to host Texas at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 

