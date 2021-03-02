Mountaineer women’s basketball travels to K-State on Wednesday

The No. 20/22-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday, March 3, as the Mountaineers get set for a matchup against Kansas State.

Opening tip against the Wildcats is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 FM, as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Smoller and Missy Heidrick on the call.

West Virginia (18-4, 12-4 Big 12) and Kansas State (8-15, 3-13 Big 12) get set to meet on the basketball court for the 20th time on Wednesday evening. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 13-6, including a 5-3 mark in Manhattan. WVU coach Mike Carey is 15-6 all-time against KSU coach Jeff Mittie (Kansas State & TCU). West Virginia won the first meeting between the two teams this season thanks to a late, fourth-quarter comeback.

Saturday’s contest is the third of a four-game, road stretch that has taken the team to Iowa State and Kansas, and will also see WVU travel to ­ Baylor to conclude regular-season play before traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete at the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. West Virginia has not played four consecutive true road games since the 2007-08 season and has not played four consecutive road games in conference play since the 1990-91 season.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 72-68 win against Kansas on Feb. 27, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Redshirt senior Kysre Gondrezick once again paced WVU’s scoring efforts, knocking down 25 points. Along with sophomore Esmery Martinez’s 14-point, 24-rebound double-double, sophomore guard Kirsten Deans also netted double figures (12), while the trio also dished out three assists apiece.

Martinez’s 24 rebounds at KU were a career-high and are the most rebounds by a Mountaineer in a single game since Lanay Montgomery in 2015 against Temple (24). The mark also is tied for the most rebounds by a player under head coach Mike Carey.

Kansas State is coming off a 79-76, overtime win against TCU on March 1, at Bramlage Coliseum. Guard Christianna Carr led the Wildcats’ offensive attack, notching a team-best 31 points. Center Ayoka Lee also scored in double figures against the Horned Frogs and finished with 29 points. The duo tied for the team lead in rebounding with guard Rachel Ranke, hauling in nine boards apiece.

With Monday’s win over TCU, K-State has now won its last three home games, dating back to Feb. 13, against Kansas. The Wildcats also have won two of their last three games overall.