MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to No. 21/19 Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tipoff inside the WVU Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s contest is West Virginia’s annual Pink Game for breast cancer awareness. Pink rally towels and wristbands will be given away to the first 500 fans in attendance, courtesy of the WVU Cancer Institute. Additionally, pink t-shirts will be available for a minimum $10 donation to the Cancer Institute, while supplies last.

Saturday’s matchup with the Cyclones will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Saturday’s game also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Eric Little on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for the contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers lead the Cyclones in the all-time series, 12-11, including 7-3 in games played in Morgantown. Iowa State claimed the two teams’ first meeting this season, notching a 70-50 victory in Ames on Jan. 4. West Virginia is looking for its first win over the Cylcones since Jan. 24, 2021.

Last time out, West Virginia fell to Oklahoma State, 76-65, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Feb. 7. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly once again led the Mountaineers with 18 points, her 18th double-digit performance this season, as well as her 10th game as the squad’s leading scorer. Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith was just behind Quinerly with 16 points, while junior forward Kylee Blacksten grabbed four boards to lead WVU’s rebounding efforts.

As a team, WVU shot 43.5% (27-of-62) from the floor, including 29.2% (7-of-24) from 3-point range.

On the season, Quinerly paces West Virginia in scoring with 14.4 points per game. She is joined in double figures by Smith at 13.0 points per game.

West Virginia is second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 60.4 points per game this season. The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.77) and steals per game (10.0).

Additionally, WVU is second in the league in turnovers forced per game (20.27) and turnovers per game (13.5).