MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, Tuesday, to take on Penn State. First pitch against the Nittany Lions is set for 6:30 p.m.

The game will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

It is $2 Tuesday at the ballpark with select concessions available for $2. It will also be trivia night with prizes awarded after each inning.

The Mountaineers are coming off a three-game sweep of TCU to improve to 29-11 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12 where they sit atop the standings. WVU has won four in a row and six of its last seven games.

West Virginia also re-entered all of the major polls after the 4-0 week, peaking at No. 17 by Baseball America while sitting at No. 18 in the NCAA-recognized D1Baseball poll.

Over 9,000 fans came to watch WVU take on the Horned Frogs at Monongalia County Ballpark, setting a new attendance record for a weekend series. Get your tickets for Tuesday’s game and the rest of the home slate here.

Graduate student Tevin Tucker was named Big 12 Player of the Week after hitting .571 (8-for-14) with a double, two RBI, and seven runs scored. He had a hit in all four games, including multiple hits in three contests, highlighted by a 3-for-4 performance in the Backyard Brawl while also stealing two bases and playing sparkling defense at short.

On the mound, junior Carlson Reed and sophomore Aidan Major both played pivotal roles out of the bullpen. Reed earned the save against the Horned Frogs with 2.2 scoreless innings and four strikeouts while Major picked up the save on Saturday with 3.0 scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt returned to action on Sunday after missing five games due to injury. Coming in as a pinch hitter in the fourth, he went 2-for-3 with four RBI, raising his batting average to .455, second highest in the nation.

Penn State enters the game with a 23-13 record after sweeping Ohio State over the weekend and will look to sweep the season series with West Virginia after winning, 11-6, in State College on April 11.

Thomas Bramley leads Penn State with a .348 average while Kyle Hannon has six home runs and 24 stolen bases.

Travis Luensmann leads the Nittany Lions with a 2.91 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched. Former Mountaineer Daniel Ouderkirk leads the team with 57 strikeouts