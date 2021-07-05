MSOC’s Morris recognized as CoSIDA Academic All-American

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior defender Kevin Morris of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named to the Academic All-America First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The Academic All-America honor is the first of Morris’ career, after he was named to the Academic All-District 2 Team for the second consecutive season in June. Additionally, he becomes the squad’s first Academic All-American since Jack Elliott garnered the award in three consecutive years from 2014-16. Morris is just the fourth Mountaineer to earn first-team honors, while he garners the eighth overall Academic All-America honor in program history.

“We are extremely proud of Kevin and everything he is accomplishing in his time here,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “He is so deserving of this great honor with the amount of effort and commitment he puts into the classroom. This team is very fortunate to have a leader like Kevin, and we’re thrilled with this recognition for him.”

The Mt. Airy, Maryland, native has started 62 of 71 matches in his career, including all 10 in 2020-21. Morris, a Mountaineer co-captain, played in all 938 total minutes of game action last spring, and his 6,123 career minutes are good for No. 10 all-time in program history.

He tallied one goal in 2020-21 to move his career numbers to five goals, five assists and 15 points. A constant member of the Mountaineers’ defensive line in 2020-21, Morris helped WVU record six clean sheets and allow only six opponent goals on the season, earning him recognition on the All-MAC Second Team.

Morris earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics in December 2020, graduating with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.90. Currently, he is working toward a master’s degree in business data analytics, earning a 4.0 GPA in his first semester.

Earlier this year, Morris was named a recipient of the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor. He also has earned recognition on the Academic All-MAC Team and Academic All-Big 12 At-Large First Team multiple times.

Additionally, Morris has been featured on the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, and he has been placed on the President’s and Dean’s Lists during his time at WVU.