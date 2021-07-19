Nathan Adrian signs with Italy’s Happy Casa NBB

Nathan Adrian has a new ballclub, and this time, he’s headed to the Mediterranean.

The WVU alumnus and Morgantown native has officially joined Happy Casa New Basket Brindisi of Italy’s LegaBasket Serie A, the country’s top-flight basketball league, the club announced on Monday.

Off to Italy for next season! https://t.co/KBtiGktmAG — Nathan Adrian (@Njadrian_11) July 19, 2021

Adrian is moving to Brindisi after two seasons in France and Ukraine, having averaged over 17 points and seven rebounds per game both seasons. Brindisi touted Adrian as a “three-point shot and defensive specialist,” as he has averaged over 35 percent from deep as a professional.

Adrian started his professional career in the third tier of French hoops for JSA Bordeaux. He quickly became a star there, leading the team in minutes, points and rebounds as Bordeaux finished in 10th out of 28.

He then moved on to Ukraine’s MBC Mykolaiv, a club in the top-flight Superleague. Adrian was again his team’s leading scorer, finishing second in rebounds on a struggling team that finished in 11th — last in the league.

Brindisi have been in Italy’s top flight since its promotion after the 2011-12 season, establishing themselves as mainly middle-table competitors. That changed in the club’s most recent season, however, as they finished second in the league table and made it to the LBA Playoffs seminfinals, flaing to Segafredo Virtus Bologna.

Adrian was a local star for WVU in his four seasons, breaking out as a leader for the Mountaineers in his junior and senior years. He peaked in his final season with the Old Gold and Blue, scoring 9.6 points and grabbing 6.0 rebounds in 37 games as he helped WVU to its second Sweet 16 run in his tenure.