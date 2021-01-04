NCAA announces details for relocation of men’s basketball tournament to Indiana

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All 67 games in the 2021 NCAA Tournament will take place in Indiana, with the majority set to be played in Indianapolis, the association announced Monday.

The NCAA expressed a desire to hold its postseason tournament in one geographical location as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four this year, and is also the home of the association’s national office.

Now, the NCAA intends to stage the entire tournament in Indianapolis and nearby areas:

According to a statement, this year’s tournament will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, IUPUI and Purdue. Each host will offer facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations.

Contests will be played at the following venues: Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena (in West Lafayette) and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (in Bloomington). Games will be played on two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium, but those courts will not be used simultaneously, according to a statement.

Major dates for the tournament will remain the same: Selection Sunday is still slated for March 14 and games in the Final Four will take place on April 3 and 5. CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to broadcast the tournament.

The NCAA said it will also partner with a local health provider to “administer COVID-19 testing within the controlled environment” for all tournament participants.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”

The 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.