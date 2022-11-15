West Virginia University’s combined varsity athletic teams have a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) score of 90 percent, according to data released today by the NCAA. The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2012 through 2015.

WVU’s score of 90 percent is its highest in the history of the GSR and is up four points from last year’s data, reflecting the four entering freshmen classes from 2011 through 2014.

The Graduation Success Rate was developed by the NCAA as part of its academic reform initiative to more accurately measure the academic success of Division I student-athletes.

The four-year GSR scores (percentage) for WVU’s varsity sports teams (2012 to 2015): baseball 93; men’s basketball 100; football 83; golf 100; men’s soccer 84; men’s swimming & diving 84; wrestling 73; women’s basketball 93; women’s cross country/track 100; rowing 89; gymnastics 91; women’s soccer 100; women’s swimming & diving 92; tennis 100; volleyball 100; and rifle 100.