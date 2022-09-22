The Division I Council has modified its transfer rules for postgraduate students, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

The Council decided that its recent changes to its transfer rules, which required student-athletes to enter the Transfer Portal during sport-specific windows, would not apply to postgraduate students.

“The college application process occurs earlier in the year for graduate students, and today’s vote provides immediate relief for college students who are interested in pursuing graduate programs at other schools next year while competing in their given sports,” said Lynda Tealer, vice chair of the Division I Council and executive associate athletics director at Florida. “The Council will continue to evaluate this issue and consider more permanent modifications to rules related to postgraduate participation.”

According to the NCAA, postgraduate student-athletes would be subject to a May 1 deadline for fall and winter sports and a July 1 deadline for spring sports.

The changes became effective on Wednesday.