WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced his team’s Players of the Week Monday from the Mountaineers’ 41-28 win at UCF over the weekend.

Here are the weekly awards:

Offensive

QB Garrett Greene – 14-for-23, 156 yards / 11 rushes, 55 yards, three touchdowns

Defensive

CB Beanie Bishop Jr. – two interceptions, four tackles, one pass breakup

Special Teams

K Michael Hayes

Offensive Lineman

LT Wyatt Milum

Blue Collar Awards

DT Jalen Thornton, DT Eddie Vesterinen, WR Preston Fox

Scout Team Awards

WR Tyler Evans, LB Donald Brandel, LB Tyler Cain