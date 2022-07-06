The unofficial start to the preseason is right around the corner, and four Mountaineers will be at AT&T Stadium to help kick it off at Big 12 Media Days starting July 13.

The Big 12 announced Wednesday that wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, center Zach Frazier, defensive tackle Dante Stills and cornerback Charles Woods will all attend this year’s Media Days. Ford-Wheaton, Frazier and Woods will all make their first appearance at the event, while Stills makes his return after speaking in 2021.

Each of the 10 member schools in the league will bring three or four student-athlete representatives to hold press conferences along with their respective head coaches. Neal Brown will make his third appearance at the event.

Big 12 Media Days will take place from July 13 to 14 in Arlington, Texas.