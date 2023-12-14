MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bowl games might be losing their glory and glamour in the era of the College Football Playoff.

But if there’s anyone who knows how to attack a postseason game, and its importance after over a month off from game action, it’s WVU head coach Neal Brown. After all, there are recruits watching.

“Your viewership is going to go up,” Brown said. “You get the casual fan. Any time you have a lot of eyeballs on you, I think it’s very important from a recruiting standpoint and really important from a branding standpoint.”

Brown and the Mountaineers (8-4) will take on North Carolina (8-4) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 27 in Charlotte. It will mark Brown’s third bowl game as the head coach of West Virginia.

In 16 seasons as a coordinator or head coach, Brown is 6-3 in bowl games. He is 3-1 as a head coach alone, including 1-1 as the leading man at WVU. Before WVU’s 18-6 loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Minnesota in 2021, Brown hadn’t lost a bowl game since his time as an offensive coordinator at Troy in 2010. He won six consecutive bowl games from 2011-2020.

In four seasons as the head coach at Troy, Brown won all three of his bowl appearances. Troy accomplished wins over Ohio (2016) and Buffalo (2018) in two stops at the Dollar General Bowl, and the Trojans also took down North Texas in the 2017 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. His offenses scored at least four touchdowns in each of those games.

Brown’s teams scored fewer than 30 points in two of his three losses (2008 New Orleans Bowl, 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl). The loss to Minnesota in 2021, which was also his most recent bowl appearance, was the only time he faced a Power-Five opponent in a bowl game while serving as a head coach. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina will mark the second such occasion.

As for the program as a whole, WVU can achieve nine wins in a season for the first time since its 10-win campaign in 2016 and for just the second time in the last 11 years.

“I think the guys are excited,” Brown said. “They like the location. A lot of their families are going to be able to drive to the game, which is important, and the matchup. I think they’re excited about the matchup.”