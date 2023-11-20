Don Nehlen is immortalized as WVU pummels visiting Cincinnati on Senior Day The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast

The Mountaineers couldn't have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia (7-4) honored its seniors, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team he earned his first WVU victory against. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the 21-point home win, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium. 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown announced the WVU players of the week from the Cincinnati game Monday afternoon.

Here are the awards:

Offensive Lineman

  • C Zach Frazier

Special Teams

  • DL Davoan Hawkins
  • WR EJ Horton

Defense

  • LB Lee Kpogba

Offense

  • RB Jahiem White
  • QB Garrett Greene

Blue Collar

  • RG Ja’Quay Hubbard
  • TE Treylan Davis
  • LB Ben Cutter
  • LB Jared Bartlett

Scout Team

  • WR C.J. Cole
  • DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
  • WR Taran Fitzpatrick

Juice Award

  • WR Graeson Malashevich