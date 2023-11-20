Don Nehlen is immortalized as WVU pummels visiting Cincinnati on Senior Day – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
The Mountaineers couldn't have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia (7-4) honored its seniors, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team he earned his first WVU victory against. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the 21-point home win, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown announced the WVU players of the week from the Cincinnati game Monday afternoon.
Here are the awards:
Offensive Lineman
- C Zach Frazier
Special Teams
- DL Davoan Hawkins
- WR EJ Horton
Defense
- LB Lee Kpogba
Offense
- RB Jahiem White
- QB Garrett Greene
Blue Collar
- RG Ja’Quay Hubbard
- TE Treylan Davis
- LB Ben Cutter
- LB Jared Bartlett
Scout Team
- WR C.J. Cole
- DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
- WR Taran Fitzpatrick
Juice Award
- WR Graeson Malashevich