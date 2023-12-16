It was supposed to be the start of something different, but that will have to wait, at least for a few days.

West Virginia University men’s basketball (4-6) dropped the fifth of its last seven matchups in an 87-79 loss to UMass (6-2) Saturday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Shortly before Saturday’s game, WVU announced that fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle was doubtful to play with flu-like symptoms. Battle and fellow guard Noah Farrakhan were recently added to WVU’s active roster following a preliminary injunction that grants multi-time transfers immediate eligibility through the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.

Battle did not play for WVU Saturday night, and Farrakhan finished the game with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Starting point guard Kerr Kriisa also rejoined the active roster for the first time in the regular season following his nine-game suspension for receiving impermissible benefits at the University of Arizona.

Kriisa led the team in minutes (36), and he kept WVU relatively in Saturday’s game with flashy first-half performance. He went 4-for-8 from deep and accounted for 14 of the Mountaineers’ 29 points in the first half.

Still, Kriisa’s offensive successes barely kept WVU within striking distance at halftime, and the Mountaineers trailed 44-29. Nineteen of the Minutemen’s 44 points came via the fast break, and they shot 47.2% from the field at the halfway point. Four different UMass players scored at least eight points in the first half. They also went on four separate runs of six or more unanswered points.

While the Minutemen found success in transition during the first 20 minutes, both teams settled down to play good half-court basketball in the second half, something of which WVU took advantage.

Kriisa’s three-point successes wore off on his teammates, and WVU hit 8-of-17 threes in the second half. The Mountaineers shot 45.2% (14-of-31) from deep Saturday night, which is their season-high. Kriisa (20 points, seven assists), Quinn Slazinski (20 points) and Josiah Harris (10 points) each hit multiple threes in the second half.

The Mountaineers went on two different runs of five-plus unanswered points to tie the game at 60-60 with nine minutes remaining, but they never took a lead. Both teams traded baskets following the tie, but UMass went on an 8-0 run in the game’s closing minutes to secure its sixth win of the season.

UMass forward Josh Cohen led the Minutemen with 19 points. He also corralled seven of his team’s 47 rebounds on the night. WVU tallied just 32 rebounds.

WVU center Jesse Edwards (two points, two rebounds) played minimal minutes in the second half after suffering a wrist injury in the first half. Edwards returned to action with three minutes left in the game with heavy taping on his wrist.

The Mountaineers return home for a matchup against Radford (9-4) Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum.